Import Policy Order: Pakistan Customs To Ensure Strict Vigilance Across Airports To Prevent Smuggling

Published May 24, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Customs (FBR) has stepped up enforcement measures at all International Airports across the country to prevent smuggling of items which were recently banned by the federal government while amending Import Policy Order, 2022.

This round-the-clock vigilance at International Terminals was to prevent smuggling that had resulted in seizures of these items which were brought in in the garb of bonafide passenger baggage, according to a news release issued here on Tuesday.

During scanning and checking at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, on May 23, 2022, banned items such as food stuff, fruits, sanitary wares, used mobile phones, and branded shoes in commercial quantities were recovered.

The said items have been confiscated/seized under Section 168 of the Customs Act, 1969 for violation of SRO 598(I)/2022, dated May 19, 2022, (Import Policy Order, 2022) and Sections 16 and 139 of the Customs Act, 1969.

While commending the efforts of Pakistan Customs, Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has reiterated unflinching resolve of the FBR to further strengthen enforcement measures at all airports, seaports, and land border stations to ensure the prevention of smuggling of goods including newly banned items.

However, finance minister and the Chairman FBR had issued instructions not to bother bonafide passengers bringing in goods in non commercial/small quantities for personal use and to facilitate such passengers at airports to the maximum extent possible according to law.

