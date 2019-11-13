(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) India wants oil shipping via Russia's Northern Sea Route to start as soon as possible, as it aspires to see "more navigation" from the partner nation, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told Sputnik in an interview.

Russia and India said in a joint statement, released after their bilateral summit in early September, that they would study the possibility of shipping oil via the Northern Sea Route.

"I would be more than happy.

More, more navigation from Russia to India. Our old dependable ally. We'll be more than happy. It should be as early as possible," Pradhan said, when asked about prospects for the oil shipping via the Northern Sea Route to start within one or two years.

The Northern Sea Route, Russia's main Arctic shipping path, is expected to become a shorter alternative to the passage through the Suez Canal, which is currently the most common route nowadays for delivering cargo from Asian ports to Europe.