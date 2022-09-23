UrduPoint.com

Indian Rupee Hits Historic Low Of 81.18 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Indian Rupee Hits Historic Low of 81.18 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The Indian rupee on Friday continued to lose its value against the US dollar, nosediving to 81.18 rupee per Dollar in early trade, according to trading data.

The BSE Sensex domestic stock market index fell by 591.68 points or 1%, to 58,528.04 points, while the broader NSE Nifty dropped by 175.30 points, or 0.99%, to 17,454.50 points.

On Thursday, the rupee fell to 80.38 against the dollar, recording a drop of 42 paise compared to the last close, the trading data showed.

The rupee fell after the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its key interest rate by 75 basis points to a record 3.

25%, maximum since 2008. The US could go for a further 125 basis point rate hike by the end of the year, according to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

BSE Sensex, also known as the S&P Bombay Stock Exchange Sensitive Index, consists of 30 largest and most actively traded stocks. Sensex is the oldest stock market index in India, founded in 1986.

The NSE NIFTY 50 index is a key index of the Indian Stock Exchange. It represents the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Stock Exchange Dollar Powell National Stock Exchange Nairobi Stock Exchange Bombay Stock Exchange Stocks Market

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into ..

Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into social media

33 minutes ago
 International judicial conference begins at SC tod ..

International judicial conference begins at SC today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

3 hours ago
 US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advan ..

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advanced Semiconductors, Poses Nati ..

12 hours ago
 At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syri ..

At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syria

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.