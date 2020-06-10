UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia's Pertamina Signs Petrochemical Project Deal With Taiwan's CPC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 09:04 PM

Indonesia's Pertamina signs petrochemical project deal with Taiwan's CPC

Indonesia's state oil giant Pertamina said it has signed a deal with Taiwan's CPC Corp. to develop an $8 billion petrochemical complex, after years of negotiations

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Indonesia's state oil giant Pertamina said it has signed a deal with Taiwan's CPC Corp. to develop an $8 billion petrochemical complex, after years of negotiations.

Operations are slated to begin in 2026 at the new plant, which to be built at an existing refinery in Indonesia's West Java province.

The two firms have been in talks to develop the joint petrochemical plant since 2018, with each set to contribute about 45 percent of the new project's costs and the remainder financed by outside investors, Pertamina said.

The facility will produce ethylene, used in the manufacturing of plastic.

The project could help Pertamina become "a leading player in the sector over the next 10 years," company president director Nicke Widyawati said in a statement Friday.

The Indonesian firm has plans to be expand a half dozen other oil refineries to double its capacity to some two million barrels a day by 2026.

However, Pertamina has scrapped previously announced plans to jointly expand its Cilacap refinery in Central Java with Saudi Aramco, according to media reports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Oil Saudi Cilacap Indonesia 2018 Media Billion Million

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh, Director-General of Staatliche Kun ..

5 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

5 minutes ago

DHA provides licenses to 37 health facilities and ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Police discuss safe ..

1 hour ago

Interior Ministry moved for placing US blogger Cyn ..

1 hour ago

Emirati aircraft carrying 38 tonnes of aid arrives ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.