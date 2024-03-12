Indus hospital, health network, trust international celebrate success of young healthcare professional

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) In a remarkable celebration of youth empowerment and skill development, Indus Hospital and Health Network (IHHN), in collaboration with Prince's Trust International, the Chanan Development Association (CDA), and the Lord Sarfraz Foundation (LSF) has successfully concluded another cycle of the 'Get Into Healthcare' programme.

This flagship initiative, designed to bridge the gap between education and employment, has once again demonstrated its impact by transforming the lives of young individuals aspiring to build careers in the healthcare sector, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The event marked the culmination of the latest cycle of the programme. Keynote speakers from IHHN, Prince's Trust International and CDA shared inspiring stories of the programme's success, highlighting the significant strides made towards reducing youth unemployment and skill mismatch in Pakistan's labor market held in Karachi.

Dr. Zafar Zaidi, CEO of Indus Hospital & Health Network commented “Partnerships such as the one we have with the Prince’s Trust International for the Get Into programme are so essential for us and our students to receive first-rate skill development and global perspectives.”

Will Straw, CEO of Prince’s Trust International, remarked “It has been great to see the positive impact that Get Into Healthcare has had on young people. 90 percent of young people on the programme now feel that they have an increase in skills required to prosper in the healthcare sector. We hope that our partnership with Indus Hospital and Health Network will continue to inspire many more young people to consider the sector, helping them to secure meaningful and sustainable careers”.

Shahzad Khan, the Executive Director of Chanan Development Association, appreciated the programme by saying, “We're proud of our partnerships with IHHN and Prince’s Trust International for the 'Get into Healthcare' program, addressing the pressing need to develop soft skills.

These skills are crucial for fostering confidence in young people's careers and personal growth. Special thanks to the courageous young women breaking societal barriers, empowering themselves, and making valuable contributions to healthcare."

The event was further enriched by testimonials from graduates like Mutahira, a 19-year-old Operation Theatre Technician at the Indus Hospital, whose life has been transformed by the 'Get Into Healthcare' programme. Mutahira expressed, “I feel that my confidence has remarkably increased”.

Mutahira's journey, from a participant to a valued healthcare professional, is a testament to the programme's effectiveness in building confidence and communication skills among young individuals. Her story resonated with many attendees, serving as a beacon of hope and a call to action for continued support of such initiatives. With 81% of participants in positive outcomes post-completion, the 'Get Into Healthcare' programme has proven to be a vital conduit for young people like Mutahira, in securing meaningful employment and contributing significantly to their families and society.

The collaboration between IHHN and Prince's Trust International, along with local partners like the Chanan Development Association and the Lord Sarfraz Foundation underscores a collective commitment to empowering the youth of Pakistan and providing a platform for young people to learn, earn and thrive.

Indeed, it is the success stories of graduates of the Get Into Healthcare programme that serve as a powerful reminder of the potential within our youth. It is only through such initiatives that we can hope to see a brighter, healthier future for Pakistan and beyond.