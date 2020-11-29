UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Industrial Operations During 2nd Corona Wave To Help Stabilize Economy: UBG

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 12:20 PM

Industrial operations during 2nd corona wave to help stabilize economy: UBG

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :United Business Group (UBG), the largest alliance of chambers and trade associations in the country, said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan's prudent decision of allowing industrial operations during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic will definitely have a salutary impact on the national economy.

Talking to APP here, the UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik, Presidential candidate in the upcoming election of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Khalid Tawab and candidate for the FPCCI Vice President Almas Hyder said that timely and judicious decisions of the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan are giving impetus to industrial productivity and trade activities across the country, thus ensuring economic stability.

To a question, Iftikhar Ali Malik said that Covid-19 has crippled even the advanced economies of the world, countries including Pakistan are trying to maneuver through the coronavirus; monetary and fiscal policies are extensively being used to deal with negative economic impact due to the pandemic.

Malik said the PTI government this time again during second wave of corona pandemic has made its best and the economy is now recovering gradually because of appropriate policy recourse to address the macroeconomic imbalances. The stabilization efforts paid off with a sustained adjustment in current account deficit and continued fiscal prudence, he added.

He cited that historic incentive package by the Prime Minister during his visit to Faisalabad has resulted in record industrial production of the textile sector. "Since business community is the backbone of the economy and we understand, Prime Minister Imran Khan is working day and night to facilitate the businesses and industry to optimum level, and we support his vision of much-needed revitalization of the economy and industry," he assured.

Khalid Tawab said that another epoch making decision of Imran Khan about special relief in power tariff to all industrial units throughout the country has also enabled the local industry to be competitive and not only regain its due share but also expand its sales in the global markets.

To a question, he said that COVID-19, in a way, further highlighted the fundamental weaknesses of Pakistan's economy such as low tax to GDP ratio, reduced savings rate and minimal export growth with negligible value addition etc. while the industrial sector regressed. However, the present government responded promptly to such issues by reforming policy measures; introducing smart lockdowns instead of bringing all the economic activities to a standstill.

While, candidate for FPCCI VP Almas Hyder said that though the PTI government was committed to increase the exports and improve trade activities in the country, stakeholders of many sectors of economy are being ignored by the policy makers.

Almas Hyder, who is also former President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), urged the Prime Minister to direct the authorities concerned to ensure representation of all the stakeholders while framing future economic policies and trade related decisions so as to make them practically viable. It will definitely help strengthen the national economy on sound footings, he observed.

He said the FPCCI was the highest apolitical forum of the business community in the country, assuring that if the UBG panel voted to power, it would continue to safeguard interests of the trade and industry at all levels.

He said after coming to power UBG leadership has already assured its voters, a special cell would be established to monitor the industry's losses in the ongoing COVID-19 so that another additional package could be obtained from the Prime Minister to help sustain and stabilize the industry on top priority.

Iftikhar Ali Malik, Khalid Tawab and Almas Hyder said Prime Minister Imran Khan's strategy in the first phase of Covid-19 was lauded world over. The trade leaders also appealed to the businessmen and industrialists to strictly adhere to SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) issued by the government time to time with the resurgence of the deadly virus so that they could save themselves and others from this pandemic. Otherwise, they added, the government would have no other options but to take strict and harsh measures to contain the virus which may affect business activities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Faisalabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Exports Business Visit Alliance Chamber May Sunday Market Commerce Textile All From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Share Best Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nations rise through their peoples’ sacrifices: ..

41 minutes ago

Emirati martyrs represent a patriotic spirit that ..

56 minutes ago

UAE draws valuable lessons of courage, pride from ..

56 minutes ago

Commemoration Day celebrates UAE&#039;s noble valu ..

1 hour ago

Martyrs will remain immortal in conscience of UAE ..

1 hour ago

Martyrs are timeless symbols of patriotism: Mohame ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.