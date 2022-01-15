UrduPoint.com

Iran Launches 1st Extra-heavy Crude Refinery In Southern Island Of Qeshm

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2022 | 12:23 PM

Iran launches 1st extra-heavy crude refinery in southern island of Qeshm

The first phase of extra-heavy crude refinery was inaugurated by the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in the southern island of Qeshm on Friday, Iranian Student News Agency ISNA reported

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :The first phase of extra-heavy crude refinery was inaugurated by the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in the southern island of Qeshm on Friday, Iranian Student News Agency ISNA reported.

The complex, which is Iran's first extra-heavy crude refinery, will promote the export of by-products of crude refinement, such as bitumen, said the report.

According to official news agency IRNA, Gholamhossein Ramezanpour, an energy official, said on Thursday that by operating this refinery, 35,000 barrels per day of high quality bitumen will be produced.

Euro 2005 standards and environmental issues have been taken into account in the refinery's output, which would help the refinery's exports, Ramezanpour told IRNA.

With exploiting this production unit, 400 people will be directly employed and more than 1,000 people will be indirectly engaged in related job opportunities, according to ISNA.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Iran Student Job Isna

Recent Stories

Terrorist killed, two apprehended in North Waziris ..

Terrorist killed, two apprehended in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

34 minutes ago
 Chinese study shows oatmeal feeds healthy gut bact ..

Chinese study shows oatmeal feeds healthy gut bacteria

3 minutes ago
 Four children die, 13 injured when trailer crushed ..

Four children die, 13 injured when trailer crushed rickshaw due to fog in Musafi ..

3 minutes ago
 Thailand tries to keep living costs in check amid ..

Thailand tries to keep living costs in check amid rising food, energy price

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 4286 Coronavirus cases, four deat ..

Pakistan reports 4286 Coronavirus cases, four deaths in single day

39 minutes ago
 England reeling again at 34-2 in fifth Ashes Test

England reeling again at 34-2 in fifth Ashes Test

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.