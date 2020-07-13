Iraq to Comply With OPEC+ Oil Output Cuts Fully by August - Energy Minister

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Iraq will reach the 100 percent compliance with OPEC+ oil output cut deal by August, Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Ismail said Monday in a phone conversation with his Saudi counterpart.

"Iraq is strongly committed to the OPEC+ agreement, intends to improve its results on the implementation of the deal and reach 100 percent by the beginning of the next month, compensating in July, August and September the production surplus of May and June," the minister said as quoted by the Saudi Press Agency.