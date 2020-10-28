UrduPoint.com
Israel, US Sign Deal That Envisions Applying Scientific Cooperation Agreement To West Bank

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:26 PM

Israel, US Sign Deal That Envisions Applying Scientific Cooperation Agreement to West Bank

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Ambassador in Jerusalem David Friedman on Wednesday signed an extension to the Israel-US scientific cooperation deal that envisions applying the agreement to the West Bank and Golan Heights

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Ambassador in Jerusalem David Friedman on Wednesday signed an extension to the Israel-US scientific cooperation deal that envisions applying the agreement to the West Bank and Golan Heights.

"Today, we are applying the Israel-US science agreement to Judea and Samaria [the Israeli term for the West Bank], and the Golan Heights. This is a great change. This is a victory against all of the organizations and countries that boycott Judea and Samaria. We will not stop taking action so that the entire area will prosper and flourish.

The scientific cooperation agreement is especially important at this time, when we are dealing with the coronavirus," Netanyahu said during a signing ceremony, as quoted by his press office.

The prime minister specified that extending the agreement was important in light of the global race for a COVID-19 vaccine.

"I am working day and night to procure vaccines for the citizens of the State of Israel," the prime minister said, adding that he talks with world leaders "almost on a daily basis."

The official signing ceremony was held at the Ariel University in the West Bank's Jewish settlement of Ariel.

