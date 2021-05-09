UrduPoint.com
IT Industry Achieves 43.61% Growth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

IT industry achieves 43.61% growth

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Information Technology and Telecommunication Industry has achieved 43.61% growth rate compared to the corresponding period, July-March, 2019-20, during which IT exports remittances inflow totaled US $1.052 million.

According to the report, Information and Communication Technology ((ICT) Pakistan's ICT export remittances, including telecommunication, computer and information services have surged to US$1.512 billion during July-March, 2020-21 thus maintaining the track record of delivering consecutive exports remittances inflow growth.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB), an entity of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has launched a comprehensive project aimed at enhancing the quality and capability of IT professionals in Pakistan.

The project would improve the skill-set of IT professionals by providing training in the latest, state of the art technologies such as machine learning, block chain, e-commerce management, digital marketing, penetration testing and mean/full stack development, said a news release.

PSEB would also provide training and assistance for obtaining international certifications such as AWS certified solution architect, CCNA, CEH and Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator.

Managing Director, Pakistan Software Export Board Osman Nasir, said that the program is 100% free for IT graduates and employees of public sector organization while 90% cost of training and certification of private sector IT professionals would be subsidized by Pakistan Software Export Board.

