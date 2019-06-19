UrduPoint.com
Italian Businesses Display Growing Interest In Investing In Russia - Commerce Chamber

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 06:53 PM

Italian Businesses Display Growing Interest in Investing in Russia - Commerce Chamber

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The momentum of Italian investment into the Russian economy has not slowed down, with Italian entrepreneurs continuing to show interest in Russia, President of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (CCIR) Vincenzo Trani told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Italian businessmen display great interest in investing in Russia, given the historic relations between the two countries ... Nobody among them gave up on this idea during the crisis [of the Russian-EU relations]. I would say the investments went up and definitely have not decreased. One cannot say that the political environment has impacted the Italian investments in Russia," Trani said.

Those who began investing in Russia before the crisis carry on doing so today, he added.

The CCIR was established in 1964 to promote comprehensive Russian-Italian cooperation that encircles the economic, trade, technical, legal, scientific and cultural sectors.

There are currently about 500 Italian companies engaged in the textile, cosmetics, food and beverage, construction,and IT and innovation industries of the Russian market. Russian and Italian businesses also discuss establishing joint ventures in Russia which would push forward the "Made with Italy" brand.

