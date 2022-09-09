UrduPoint.com

Italian Foreign Minister Proposes To Set $80 Cap Per MW/Hour On Russian Gas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Italian Foreign Minister Proposes to Set $80 Cap Per MW/Hour on Russian Gas

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The European Union should impose a price cap of 80 Euros ($80.5) per megawatt/hour (MW) on Russian gas due to surging prices amid the halt of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday.

"A very important meeting of the EU energy ministers is scheduled for Friday where we should introduce a price cap on the gas deliveries. If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has raised the gas prices to 270 euros per megawatt/hour, it is time to establish a ceiling of 80 euros," Di Maio said during his trip to Naples where he presented a report on Italy's foreign trade.

The foreign minister presumably meant the Monday's trade data when the energy prices surged to 270 euros per megawatt/hour after the shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline due to maintenance issues caused by sanctions.

On Thursday, gas prices at the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange jumped to nearly 221 euros per megawatt/hour after dropping on Wednesday to 213 euros.

Last Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU might introduce limits on the price of Russian natural gas after G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose price caps for Russian oil as part of the expanded sanctions against Moscow. Russia pledged to stop exporting its oil to the states that would apply the limits.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Moscow Russia European Union Oil Nord Naples Vladimir Putin Price Italy Euronext Amsterdam Gas

Recent Stories

UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood ..

UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood victims

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral ..

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Nuclear Deal - M ..

11 hours ago
 UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen' ..

UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen's death

11 hours ago
 President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabe ..

President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabeth

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.