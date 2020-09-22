TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The Japanese Defense Ministry intends to request another record budget of 5.4 trillion Yen ($51.7 billion) for fiscal year 2021, which begins on April 1 next year, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing military sources.

The relevant request will be made by the end of September.

The funds, according to a source, would be allocated, in particular, to formation of a special unit specializing in electronic warfare, as well as to development of fighter jets to replace the Mitsubishi F-2 fighter.

Japan's defense budget has grown for the eighth consecutive year, reaching 5.3 trillion yen ($49 billion) for the current fiscal year.