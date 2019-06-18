UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report 18 June 2019

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 05:37 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report 18 June 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS ARRIVED: TSM Dubhe Tanker Botany Bay Container Ship CMA CGM Racine Container Ship XIN Fu Zhou Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: UM Elhanaya Navig 8 Ammolite Diyala Breezy Victoria CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 75,821 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 24,277 metric tons of export cargo and 51,544 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 22,980 13,870 36,850 Bulk Cargo - - - Canola 3,872 - 3,872 Clinkers - - - Wheat - 2,719 2,719 Containers - - - Rice - 1,988 1,988 Oil/Liquid Cargo 24,692 5,700 30,392

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Victoria Racine Wheat Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Maulana Tariq Jameel tells if he had an arranged o ..

7 minutes ago

Successful participation for Dubai Customs in WCO ..

14 minutes ago

First UAE Tour enjoyed 2,777 hours of TV time

20 minutes ago

Lawyers conclude arguments in acquittal pleas of P ..

17 minutes ago

KP govt announces Sehat Insaf Card to every family ..

17 minutes ago

Road users being educated to ensure road safety: C ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.