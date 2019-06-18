Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report 18 June 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

SHIPS ARRIVED: TSM Dubhe Tanker Botany Bay Container Ship CMA CGM Racine Container Ship XIN Fu Zhou Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: UM Elhanaya Navig 8 Ammolite Diyala Breezy Victoria CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 75,821 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 24,277 metric tons of export cargo and 51,544 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 22,980 13,870 36,850 Bulk Cargo - - - Canola 3,872 - 3,872 Clinkers - - - Wheat - 2,719 2,719 Containers - - - Rice - 1,988 1,988 Oil/Liquid Cargo 24,692 5,700 30,392