UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:06 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: DA Xin General Cargo Liana Tanker Rudolf General Cargo CSCL Sydney Container Ship Regal Fertilizer Stena Premium Tanker M.T Lahore Tanker Dream Jasmine car Carrier Murou General Cargo Diyala Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Smiley Lady Northern Dedication Navtig8 Sol Hyundai Long Beach M.T Karachi Rudolf OOCL Chicago Kota Cabar Dream Jasmine Liana ASL Mercury CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 279,376 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 82,402 metric tons of export cargo and 196,974 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 51,496 50,676 102,172 Bulk Cargo 4,118 1,226 5,344 DAP 52,709 ------ 52,709 Clinkers ------ 30,500 30,500 Oil/Liquid Cargo 88,651 ------ 88,651

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Import Car Sydney Kota Long Beach Chicago Hyundai Aisha Steel Mills Limited Karachi Port

Recent Stories

PM Khan arrives in Karachi

11 minutes ago

Vivo Refreshes the Youth Oriented Y-series with th ..

27 minutes ago

Rupee stands stable against Dollar

20 minutes ago

Patients' miseries go high due to doctors's protes ..

35 minutes ago

FSHFA seals three bakeries, notices 35 food points ..

5 minutes ago

Poetry recital in honor of Nasir Ali Syed arranged ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.