Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: DA Xin General Cargo Liana Tanker Rudolf General Cargo CSCL Sydney Container Ship Regal Fertilizer Stena Premium Tanker M.T Lahore Tanker Dream Jasmine car Carrier Murou General Cargo Diyala Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Smiley Lady Northern Dedication Navtig8 Sol Hyundai Long Beach M.T Karachi Rudolf OOCL Chicago Kota Cabar Dream Jasmine Liana ASL Mercury CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 279,376 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 82,402 metric tons of export cargo and 196,974 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 51,496 50,676 102,172 Bulk Cargo 4,118 1,226 5,344 DAP 52,709 ------ 52,709 Clinkers ------ 30,500 30,500 Oil/Liquid Cargo 88,651 ------ 88,651