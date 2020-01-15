UrduPoint.com
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:52 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Wieland Container Ship YM Excellence Container Ship Oriental Marguerite Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Bay Spirit Sea Ambition Weland CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 88,711 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 20,646 metric tons of export cargo and 68,065 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 25,051 19,832 44,883 Bulk Cargo ------ 814 814 Clinkers ------ ------ ------ Petcoke 9,000 ------ 9,000 Oil/Liquid Cargo 34,014 ------ 34,014

