Karachi Port Trust Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report 29 June 2021

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 07:05 PM

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 29 June 2021

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Calais Trrder Container Ship Diyala Container Ship OEL Kedarnath Container Ship V Glory Fertilizer Solin Fertilizer BOW Cecil Tanker OOCL Memphis Container Ship Songa Nuernberg Container Ship Shiling Container Ship M.T Lahore Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Purple Ray Baltic Bridge Northern Discovery ZHU Jiang X-Press Odyssey Chemroute Brilliant Calais Trader TS Singapore EXPECTED SAILING: date CMA CGM Rigolettto 29-06-21 Mohar 29-06-21 Diyala 29-06-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Date CARGO FMT Gumuldur 29-06-21 D/3000 Chemical Uacc Shams 29-06-21 D/30000 Mogas Stat Antares 29-06-21 D/47390 DAP DAE WON 30-06-21 L/9500 Ethanol AL Mahboobah 30-06-21 D/18958 Chemical Oriental Freesia 30-06-21 L/7000 Ethanol Kyoto Express 30-06-21 D/L Container Evropi 30-06-21 L/55000 Clinkers Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 149,045 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 78,952 Metric Tons of export cargo and 70,093 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 24,765 53,526 78,291 BULK CARGO 5,626 ------5,626 CLINKERS ------- 10,776 10,776 DAP 11-206 ------ 10,206 CEMENT ------ 10-400 10-400 RICE ------ 300 300 ROCK PHOSPHATE 5,050 ----- 5,050 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 23,446 3,950 27,396

