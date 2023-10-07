Open Menu

Karachiites Burdened With More Increase In Power Bills

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 07, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Karachiites burdened with more increase in power bills

The latest reports say that National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has increased Rs4.45 per unit for consumers served by K-Electric (KE).

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2023) Karachi's residents are set to experience an uptick in their electricity bills as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) increased Rs4.45 per unit for consumers served by K-Electric (KE).

This decision is a result of the initial quarterly adjustment from the preceding fiscal year, as disclosed in an official notification from the Power Division.

In addition, the extra funds gathered from KE's consumers will be allocated towards their bills for October and November of 2023, in accordance with the notification.

Furthermore, Nepra has granted approval for the inclusion of the actual or prudent expenses linked to the temporary operation of Unit-3 at the Bin Qasim Power Station (BQPS-I) from May 1 to August 15, 2021, following a request made by KE.

This adjustment has necessitated a modification of previous rulings issued by the Authority on September 15, 2021, and May 12, 2022.

In an additional statement, Mathar Niaz Rana, a member of the authority, expressed reservations regarding KE's inefficiencies.

Specifically, he raised concerns about the additional fuel expenses incurred due to KE's inability to meet the December 2019 deadline for having both phases of BQPS-III fully operational. He contended that these supplementary costs should not be transferred to consumers.

A pivotal public hearing took place on January 25, 2023, providing KE with an opportunity to present its case. During this hearing, the utility company explained its rationale for the temporary use of Unit-3 at BQPS-1 to meet Karachi's peak summer demand, as opposed to resorting to more costly power generation methods or implementing power outages.

KE invoked sections 31(2) & 32(3) of the Nepra Act, asserting that this decision was made in the best interests of consumers.

Following meticulous deliberation, the authority determined that consumers should not bear the burden of KE's inefficiencies, which were evident in the delays surrounding the commissioning of BQPS-III and the interim utilization of the less efficient Unit-3 at BQPS-1. Consequently, the authority opted to cap the FFC (Fixed and Financial Cost) of the interim operation of Unit-3 at BQPS-1 at the level of BQPS-III.

It is worth noting that Nepra also took cognizance of the fact that KE had previously operated Unit-3 at BQPS-1 when the decision concerning the Licensee Proposed Modification (LPM) was issued in September 2021, and the company had been subjected to a fine of Rs200 million for prior issues. To prevent duplicative penalties, Nepra determined that KE should not incur additional charges.

Based on the judgment of the Appellate Tribunal and the submissions presented by KE, the Authority posits that, as per Section-31(3)(a) of the Nepra Act, a licensee should recoup reasonable costs to fulfill its requirements. In light of the public interest rationale for allowing the interim operation of Unit-3 at BQPS-I, the operational expenses are deemed reasonable and have been sanctioned by the Authority.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Electricity Nepra Company Fine Bin Qasim January May August September October November December 2019 From Best Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited Million KE

Recent Stories

UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as th ..

UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as the country’s first woman to s ..

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates finish second at Gran Piemonte i ..

UAE Team Emirates finish second at Gran Piemonte in Italy

9 hours ago
 First land trip service connecting Ras Al Khaimah ..

First land trip service connecting Ras Al Khaimah with Oman&#039;s Musandam laun ..

10 hours ago
 MBRSC showcases UAE&#039;s global impact in space ..

MBRSC showcases UAE&#039;s global impact in space exploration at IAC 2023 in Bak ..

10 hours ago
UAE records best-ever performance at Asian Games

UAE records best-ever performance at Asian Games

11 hours ago
 UAE President, US Senator Joni Ernst discuss bilat ..

UAE President, US Senator Joni Ernst discuss bilateral strategic alliance

11 hours ago
 Nawaz will visit Gulf states to seek investment fo ..

Nawaz will visit Gulf states to seek investment for Pakistan: Senator

11 hours ago
 5-day National polio-eradication drive successfull ..

5-day National polio-eradication drive successfully concludes in AJK

11 hours ago
 Poland and Hungary clash with EU over migration re ..

Poland and Hungary clash with EU over migration reform

11 hours ago
 Zelensky warns Russia will 'again try to destroy' ..

Zelensky warns Russia will 'again try to destroy' power grid

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business