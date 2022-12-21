MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Kazakhstani state-run oil company KazMunayGas (KMG) is considering a trial shipment of oil to Germany in January 2023, KMG Management board Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev said on Wednesday.

According to the statement on KMG's website, Mirzagaliyev held talks with Michael Kellner, the state secretary at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, via teleconferencing and met with Christian Gorke, a German lawmaker for the Die Linke party (Left Party) on Tuesday. Gorke expressed interest in stable oil deliveries from Kazakhstan to Germany through the Druzhba pipeline. Mirzagaliyev confirmed the possibility of exporting Kazakhstani oil to Germany through this pipeline but noted the need to resolve contractual and technical issues.

"The resources of KMG's oil-producing organizations are aimed at loading the domestic refineries to fulfill the obligations on the supply of oil products to the domestic market of the Republic of Kazakhstan. KMG's oil export volumes are supplied to the single system trader - KMG Trading, which gives priority to meeting the needs of KMG's refineries in Romania, and the remaining export volumes are sold under long-term contracts. At the same time, in accordance with the order of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan (Kassym-Jomart Tokayev), 'KazMunayGas' is considering the option of a trial shipment of oil to Germany in January 2023," Mirzagaliyev was quoted in the statement.