UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan's Launch Of Own Oil Brand KEBCO Helps Reduce Sanctions Risks - KMG

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Kazakhstan's Launch of Own Oil Brand KEBCO Helps Reduce Sanctions Risks - KMG

Kazakhstan's introduction of its own oil brand, KEBCO (Kazakhstan Export Blend Crude Oil), amid changes caused by rising geopolitical tensions in the world has allowed the country's exporters to minimize sanctions risks, head of Kazakh state-run oil company KazMunayGas (KMG) Magzum Mirzagaliev has said

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Kazakhstan's introduction of its own oil brand, KEBCO (Kazakhstan Export Blend Crude Oil), amid changes caused by rising geopolitical tensions in the world has allowed the country's exporters to minimize sanctions risks, head of Kazakh state-run oil company KazMunayGas (KMG) Magzum Mirzagaliev has said.

"Last year we faced a situation where the bid-ask spread (discount) between dated Urals and Brent oil grades reached $30-40 per barrel. Historically, the spread was about $1.53 to $1.23 per barrel. That is, for seemingly high oil prices, the real profitability of Kazakh subsoil users from selling oil was much lower," Mirzagaliev said at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, the United States, on Monday, as quoted in a company press release out Tuesday.

Mirzagaliev noted that the KEBCO's introduction in June 2022 "allowed minimizing risks for Kazakh oil and gas companies, and today KEBCO oil quotations show a stable positive dynamics.

"

"The market discount between dated KEBCO and Brent oil grades is about $3 per barrel," according to the KMG head.

In June 2022, KMG reported that Kazakh oil companies began to indicate KEBCO as its name when drawing up documents for oil export to emphasize the Kazakh origin of raw materials. Previously, Kazakh oil transported to the world markets through the Transneft system was sold under the Russian Urals brand.

KMG is Kazakhstan's leading vertically integrated oil and gas company. KMG manages assets across the entire production cycle from hydrocarbon exploration and production to transportation, refining and specialized services.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Company Oil Houston United States Kazakhstan June Gas Market From

Recent Stories

Rupee gains value against US dollar

Rupee gains value against US dollar

29 minutes ago
 Legislators urge pro-women electoral reforms

Legislators urge pro-women electoral reforms

25 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

41 minutes ago
 Stocks waver before Fed testimony on US economy

Stocks waver before Fed testimony on US economy

25 minutes ago
 &#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financ ..

&#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financing by over 100%

53 minutes ago
 UK Utility Asks Power Plants to Enhance Capacities ..

UK Utility Asks Power Plants to Enhance Capacities Ahead of Coldest Night

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.