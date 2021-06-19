UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kenya Airways Resumes London Flights

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Kenya Airways resumes London flights

Kenya Airways said it will resume operations on the Nairobi-London route on June 26 after Kenya lifted travel restrictions

NAIROBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Kenya Airways said it will resume operations on the Nairobi-London route on June 26 after Kenya lifted travel restrictions.

Julius Thairu, Chief Customer and Commercial Officer said in a statement issued on Friday evening that the resumption of flights to London, Britain, is in line with the airline's plans to grow and expand its routes as restrictions lift which will positively impact the flow of trade and tourism across the region by offering customers convenient travel across the world.

The two governments have issued health protocols that travelers are required to adhere to on resumption of the flights.

According to the two governments, passengers traveling to the UK must be of British or Irish nationalities or have residence rights in the UK, and they must have a negative COVID-19 certificate three days before travel, book a quarantine hotel package within 14-days before arrival and take two COVID-19 tests if they have been in a country or territory on the red list 10 days before traveling to the UK.

Passengers traveling to Kenya from the UK are required to have a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate conducted within 96 hours before arrival; this excludes children below five years of age. They must self-isolate for seven days upon arrival and take a subsequent PCR test four days after arrival and submit daily health information including results of the second PCR test on the Jitenge, a web-based platform available as an android mobile application, for 14 consecutive days.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Mobile Hotel London Ireland United Kingdom Kenya June From

Recent Stories

Germany Bears Burden of Shame 80 Years After Invas ..

4 minutes ago

New Zealand's Auckland celebrates Maori New Year

4 minutes ago

Putin Tells United Russia Party to Join Efforts to ..

8 minutes ago

Sharjah explores new avenues of cooperation with G ..

19 minutes ago

Cambodia receives new batch of China's Sinovac COV ..

8 minutes ago

Russia adds 17,906 COVID-19 cases

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.