Open Menu

KPK Governor Extends Congratulation To Jam Kamal As New Fed Commerce Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM

KPK Governor extends congratulation to Jam Kamal as new fed commerce minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) In a gesture of support and goodwill, Haji Ghulam Ali, the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday congratulated Jam Kamal Khan as newly appointed Federal Minister for Commerce, highlighting the significant challenges amidst Pakistan's economic landscape.

Governor Ghulam Ali emphasized Jam Kamal's pivotal role in navigating economic complexities and fostering trade relations to spur growth, said a press release issued here.

Jam Kamal Khan acknowledging the task's magnitude, expressed commitment to revitalizing the commerce sector through collaboration and innovation. The collaboration between federal and provincial authorities signifies a collective resolve to address economic imperatives for sustained growth and prosperity in Pakistan, Jam Kamal said.

The Governor invited the federal minister to visit KPK and engage with the business community.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Business Visit Ghulam Ali Commerce

Recent Stories

Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to j ..

Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM

20 minutes ago
 CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ ..

CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ letter against interference in ..

26 minutes ago
 US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers ..

US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham

3 hours ago
 Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign ..

Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves

3 hours ago
 Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC aga ..

Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..

5 hours ago
 Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: ..

Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

8 hours ago
 IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' ..

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

17 hours ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Min ..

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..

17 hours ago
 Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

17 hours ago
 29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on Apri ..

29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business