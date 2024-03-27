KPK Governor Extends Congratulation To Jam Kamal As New Fed Commerce Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) In a gesture of support and goodwill, Haji Ghulam Ali, the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday congratulated Jam Kamal Khan as newly appointed Federal Minister for Commerce, highlighting the significant challenges amidst Pakistan's economic landscape.
Governor Ghulam Ali emphasized Jam Kamal's pivotal role in navigating economic complexities and fostering trade relations to spur growth, said a press release issued here.
Jam Kamal Khan acknowledging the task's magnitude, expressed commitment to revitalizing the commerce sector through collaboration and innovation. The collaboration between federal and provincial authorities signifies a collective resolve to address economic imperatives for sustained growth and prosperity in Pakistan, Jam Kamal said.
The Governor invited the federal minister to visit KPK and engage with the business community.
