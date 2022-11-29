KPRA North region distributes 20 free mobile devices and printers

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) North Region Abbottabad Tuesday distributed 20 mobile tablets and printers among restaurant owners, aiming to improve the tax collection

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) North Region Abbottabad Tuesday distributed 20 mobile tablets and printers among restaurant owners, aiming to improve the tax collection.

These tablets and printers will be used in the restaurant invoice monitoring system developed by KPRA.

Mobile devices and printers were distributed in an event organized at the Regional Office of KPRA North Abbottabad where hotel and restaurant owners of Haripur, Nathiagali, Abbottabad and other areas participated.

The Authority also organized a session on provincial sales tax; Assistant Collector Asad Khan informed the visiting representatives about sales tax and told them about the provincial sales tax rate on different sectors.

Expressing his views on this occasion, Additional Collector of KPRA North Region Umar Irshad Khan said that the prime objective of distribution of tablets and printers was to support restaurants that did not have computers or point-of-sale and gave handwritten invoices to the customers, and could not be equipped with KPRA's invoice monitoring system.

He said that the tablets already had KPRA's invoice monitoring system which was user friendly. "It will not only document the economy but the customer will have to pay 5% tax instead of 8%. All the invoices coming out of the tablets will appear in KPRA's system at the same time, which will bring transparency in the tax system", he added.

Umer Irshad Khan said that through the system, users could check their tax-related information on the KPRA website and be assured that the tax paid by them was going into the government treasury.

The business community of the region also praised the steps taken to digitalise the system and hoped that KPRA would continue to cooperate with them.

