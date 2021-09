KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS SAILED:

OEL KEDARNATHCONTAINER SHIP

SOFIA EXPRESSCONTAINER SHIP

KSL HUANYANGGENERAL CARGO

CT FORNTIER TANKER

SC PETRELTANKER

VIKING EMERALDCAR CARRIER

SHIPS BERTHED:

SKY PLOEG

ONYX-I

DEMETER

HANYU CAMELLIA

GRACE

NAVE ESTELLA

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

SOFIA EXPRESS 07-09-2021

NEW HELLAS 07-09-2021

CORNELIA I 07-09-2021

CT FRONTIER 07-09-2021

EVER URSULA 07-09-2021

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

WARAH 07-09-2021D/72000 CRUDE OIL

YM EXPRESS 07-09-2021D/L CONTAINER

CARACOS LIBERTY 07-09-2021L/41700 CEMENT

MOHAR 07-09-2021L/21250 CEMENT

SONJA 07-09-2021L/2600 MACHINERY

MSC PATNAREE III 08-09-2021D/L CONTAINER

FRONTIER ACE 08-09-2021D/276 VEHICLE

ALONISSOS 08-09-2021D/53913 WHEAT

KING BATON ROUGE 08-09-2021D/54300 WHEAT

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 179,611 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 40,499 Metric Tons of export cargo and 139,112 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 56,210 29,284 85,494

Bulk Cargo 4,638 --------- 4,638

Clinkers --------- 11,215 11,215

DAP 5,494 -------- 5,494

Palm Kernel Expeller 5,696 --------- 5,696

OLi/Liquid Cargo 67,074 --------- 67,074