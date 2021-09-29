KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS SAILED:

PS Pisa Tanker

Independent Spirit Container Ship

YM Excellence Container Ship

Cape Fortius Container Ship

Saehan Wallaby Tanker

JAL Laxmi Tanker

SHIPS BERTHED:

Kota Naked

Korea Chemi

BW Seine

Ital Lirica

Teera Bhum

Daeho Sunstar

OOCL Genoa

Mohar

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Annegret 29-09-2021

Cosco Rotterdam 29-09-2021

Akij Star 29-09-2021

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Hyundai Colombo 29-09-21 D/L Container

GS Future 30-09-21 D/7000 MEG

Irene 30-09-21 L/47000 Talc

Powder

Cargo Handling Turnover:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 192,285 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 77,290 Metric Tons of export cargo and 114,995 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 35,473 54,898 90,371

Bulk Cargo 643 ----- 643

Clinkers ------ 13,800 13,800

DAP 6,058 ----- 6,058

Cement ------ 6,562 6.562

Sugar 3,936 ----- 3,936

Wheat 10,821 ------ 10,821

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 58,064 2,030 60,094