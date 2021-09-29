KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 05:24 PM
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS SAILED:
PS Pisa Tanker
Independent Spirit Container Ship
YM Excellence Container Ship
Cape Fortius Container Ship
Saehan Wallaby Tanker
JAL Laxmi Tanker
SHIPS BERTHED:
Kota Naked
Korea Chemi
BW Seine
Ital Lirica
Teera Bhum
Daeho Sunstar
OOCL Genoa
Mohar
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Annegret 29-09-2021
Cosco Rotterdam 29-09-2021
Akij Star 29-09-2021
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Hyundai Colombo 29-09-21 D/L Container
GS Future 30-09-21 D/7000 MEG
Irene 30-09-21 L/47000 Talc
Powder
Cargo Handling Turnover:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 192,285 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 77,290 Metric Tons of export cargo and 114,995 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 35,473 54,898 90,371
Bulk Cargo 643 ----- 643
Clinkers ------ 13,800 13,800
DAP 6,058 ----- 6,058
Cement ------ 6,562 6.562
Sugar 3,936 ----- 3,936
Wheat 10,821 ------ 10,821
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 58,064 2,030 60,094