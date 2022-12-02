KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2022 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Seaspan Chiba Container Ship
Uranus Container Ship
GFS Pride Container Ship
MTM Southport Tanker
Alexandria Bridge Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
M.T Lahore
Cjemroute Oasis
Vancover
Uranus
Propel Prosperity
GFS Pride
XIN Hong Kong
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Seaspan Chiuba 02-12-2022
DA AN 02-12-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
G Bright 02-12-2022 D/50000 Mogas
SG Pegasus 02-12-2022 D/L Container
Henrika 02-12-2022 D/L Container
Norther Discovery 02-12-2022 D/L Container
TS Dubai 02-12-2022 D/L Container
JAG Aparna 03-12-2022 D/2500 Chemical
Cosco Hamburg 03-12-2022 D/L Container
APL Antwerp 03-12-2022 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 119,305 metric tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 46,162 metric tons of export cargo and 73,143 metric tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 57,255 44,660 101,915
Bulk Cargo 819 502 1,321
Chickpeas 1,376 ------ 1,376
Dap 2,120 ------ 2,120
Rock Phosphate 4,898 ------ 4,898
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 6,675 1,000 7,675