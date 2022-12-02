KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Seaspan Chiba Container Ship

Uranus Container Ship

GFS Pride Container Ship

MTM Southport Tanker

Alexandria Bridge Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

M.T Lahore

Cjemroute Oasis

Vancover

Uranus

Propel Prosperity

GFS Pride

XIN Hong Kong

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Seaspan Chiuba 02-12-2022

DA AN 02-12-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

G Bright 02-12-2022 D/50000 Mogas

SG Pegasus 02-12-2022 D/L Container

Henrika 02-12-2022 D/L Container

Norther Discovery 02-12-2022 D/L Container

TS Dubai 02-12-2022 D/L Container

JAG Aparna 03-12-2022 D/2500 Chemical

Cosco Hamburg 03-12-2022 D/L Container

APL Antwerp 03-12-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 119,305 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 46,162 metric tons of export cargo and 73,143 metric tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 57,255 44,660 101,915

Bulk Cargo 819 502 1,321

Chickpeas 1,376 ------ 1,376

Dap 2,120 ------ 2,120

Rock Phosphate 4,898 ------ 4,898

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 6,675 1,000 7,675