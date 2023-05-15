KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Anbien Bay Container Ship

KSL Xinyang General Cargo

Lotus A Container Ship

Eastern Orchid Tanker

KMTC Chennai Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

CSCL Jupiter

Koi.

NEW Liulinhai

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Lotus A 15-05-2023

Anbien Bay 15-05-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

DEV Ashree 15-05-2023 D/6000 Chemical

M.T Shalamar 15-05-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil

Independent Spirit 15-05-2023 D/L Container

Grace Bridge 15-05-2023 D/L Container

Ever Uranus 16-05-2023 D/L Container

REN Jian 25 16-05-2023 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 176,639 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 74,073 Metric Tons of export cargo and 102,566 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 50,847 45,518 96,365

Bulk Cargo 2,519 204 2,723

Clinkers ------ 16,351 16,351

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 49,200 12,000 61,200