KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 03:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Anbien Bay Container Ship
KSL Xinyang General Cargo
Lotus A Container Ship
Eastern Orchid Tanker
KMTC Chennai Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
CSCL Jupiter
Koi.
NEW Liulinhai
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Lotus A 15-05-2023
Anbien Bay 15-05-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
DEV Ashree 15-05-2023 D/6000 Chemical
M.T Shalamar 15-05-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil
Independent Spirit 15-05-2023 D/L Container
Grace Bridge 15-05-2023 D/L Container
Ever Uranus 16-05-2023 D/L Container
REN Jian 25 16-05-2023 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 176,639 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 74,073 Metric Tons of export cargo and 102,566 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 50,847 45,518 96,365
Bulk Cargo 2,519 204 2,723
Clinkers ------ 16,351 16,351
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 49,200 12,000 61,200