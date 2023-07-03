KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Dalian HighwayCar Carrier

GH Foehn Container Ship

Hyundai Oakland Container Ship

KMTC Mundra Container Ship

Olympia Container Ship

CMA CGM GeminiContainer Ship

YM Excellence Container Ship

MonamanxCanola

Darya Jamuna Bulk Cargo

PVT Surrise Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

CAP Andreas

FU Hua

Grace Bridge

Dalian Highway

Hyundai Oakland

Floyen

Pac Adhil

GH Foehn

Zhen Hua 16

KMTC Mundra

M.T Mardan

CAM CGM Gemini

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Olympia 03-07-2023

M.T Quetta 03-07-2023

JOSCO Fuzhou 03-07-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

COSCO Hamburg 03-07-2023 D/L Container

Kiel Express 03-07-2023 D/L Container

Lotus A 03-07-2023 D/L Container

Han Ren 03-07-2023 L/756 General Cargo

Singapore 04-07-2023 D/L Container

Gulf Barakah04-07-2023 D/L Container

X-Press Anglesey04-07-2023 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 270,390 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 54,947 Metric Tons of export cargo and 215,443 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 83,997 31,932 115,929

Bulk Cargo 17,949 ------ 17,949

Bartie Lumps ----- 20,600 20,600

Chickpeas 755 ----- 755

Oil & Liquid Cargo112,742 2,415 115,157