Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 02:20 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Dalian HighwayCar Carrier

GH Foehn Container Ship

Hyundai Oakland Container Ship

KMTC Mundra Container Ship

Olympia Container Ship

CMA CGM GeminiContainer Ship

YM Excellence Container Ship

MonamanxCanola

Darya Jamuna Bulk Cargo

PVT Surrise Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

CAP Andreas

FU Hua

Grace Bridge

Dalian Highway

Hyundai Oakland

Floyen

Pac Adhil

GH Foehn

Zhen Hua 16

KMTC Mundra

M.T Mardan

CAM CGM Gemini

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Olympia 03-07-2023

M.T Quetta 03-07-2023

JOSCO Fuzhou 03-07-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

COSCO Hamburg 03-07-2023 D/L Container

Kiel Express 03-07-2023 D/L Container

Lotus A 03-07-2023 D/L Container

Han Ren 03-07-2023 L/756 General Cargo

Singapore 04-07-2023 D/L Container

Gulf Barakah04-07-2023 D/L Container

X-Press Anglesey04-07-2023 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 270,390 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 54,947 Metric Tons of export cargo and 215,443 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 83,997 31,932 115,929

Bulk Cargo 17,949 ------ 17,949

Bartie Lumps ----- 20,600 20,600

Chickpeas 755 ----- 755

Oil & Liquid Cargo112,742 2,415 115,157

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Quetta Import Fuzhou Hamburg Oakland Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading ..

Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading peace and tolerance

24 minutes ago
 Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi bac ..

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi back to PML-Q

3 hours ago
 Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allega ..

Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allegations

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Na ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Nabhani Kings unveiled

13 hours ago
UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

16 hours ago
 ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

19 hours ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

19 hours ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

20 hours ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

20 hours ago
 RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Business