KPT Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Dalian HighwayCar Carrier
GH Foehn Container Ship
Hyundai Oakland Container Ship
KMTC Mundra Container Ship
Olympia Container Ship
CMA CGM GeminiContainer Ship
YM Excellence Container Ship
MonamanxCanola
Darya Jamuna Bulk Cargo
PVT Surrise Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
CAP Andreas
FU Hua
Grace Bridge
Dalian Highway
Hyundai Oakland
Floyen
Pac Adhil
GH Foehn
Zhen Hua 16
KMTC Mundra
M.T Mardan
CAM CGM Gemini
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Olympia 03-07-2023
M.T Quetta 03-07-2023
JOSCO Fuzhou 03-07-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
COSCO Hamburg 03-07-2023 D/L Container
Kiel Express 03-07-2023 D/L Container
Lotus A 03-07-2023 D/L Container
Han Ren 03-07-2023 L/756 General Cargo
Singapore 04-07-2023 D/L Container
Gulf Barakah04-07-2023 D/L Container
X-Press Anglesey04-07-2023 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 270,390 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 54,947 Metric Tons of export cargo and 215,443 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 83,997 31,932 115,929
Bulk Cargo 17,949 ------ 17,949
Bartie Lumps ----- 20,600 20,600
Chickpeas 755 ----- 755
Oil & Liquid Cargo112,742 2,415 115,157