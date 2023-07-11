KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
TTC Vidyut Tanker
Xin Hong Kong Container Ship
Independent SpiritContainer Ship
Jeil Crystal Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Med Pakize
Koi
Northern Decency
Anbien Bay
SSL Kaveri
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Morning Tide 11-07-2023
Da Xin 11-07-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Eva Manila 11-07-2023 D/17000 Chemical
SC Hongkong 11-07-2023 D/16500 Chemical
Vanconuver 11-07-2023 D/L Container
TS Ningbo 11-07-2023 D/L Container
Alanis 11-07-2023 L/190 Container
GFS Prime 12-07-2023 D/L Container Wan Hai 627 12-07-2023 D/L Container
Sofia Express12-07-2023 D/L Container
Aquarius Honor 12-07-2023 D/42414 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 84 ,127 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 32,103 Metric Tons of export cargo and 52,024 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.