KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

TTC Vidyut Tanker

Xin Hong Kong Container Ship

Independent SpiritContainer Ship

Jeil Crystal Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Med Pakize

Koi

Northern Decency

Anbien Bay

SSL Kaveri

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Morning Tide 11-07-2023

Da Xin 11-07-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Eva Manila 11-07-2023 D/17000 Chemical

SC Hongkong 11-07-2023 D/16500 Chemical

Vanconuver 11-07-2023 D/L Container

TS Ningbo 11-07-2023 D/L Container

Alanis 11-07-2023 L/190 Container

GFS Prime 12-07-2023 D/L Container Wan Hai 627 12-07-2023 D/L Container

Sofia Express12-07-2023 D/L Container

Aquarius Honor 12-07-2023 D/42414 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 84 ,127 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 32,103 Metric Tons of export cargo and 52,024 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.