KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2024 | 01:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
GSL ElizabethContainer Ship
Sea Fortune Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Nil
EXPECTED SAILING: date
M.T Sargodha 18-04-2024
Peace Victoria 18-04-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Hansa Oslo 18-04-2024 D/72000 Mogas
CAP Andreas 18-04-2024 D/L Container
KMTC Manila 18-04-2024 D/L Container
Zaraar Hanif 18-04-2024 D/21186 General Cargo
Meghna Venus 18-04-2024L/53900 Clinkers
M.T.Shalamar 18-04-2024D/72000 Crude Oil
UAFL Liberty 19-04-2024D/L Container
Wan Hai 625 19-04-2024D/L Container
Express Argentina 19-04-2024 D/L Container
Stephnie C 19-04-2024 D/L Container
Independent Spirit 19-04-2024 D/L Container
Asian Summit 19-04-2024 L/55000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 105,209 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 9,061 Metric Tons of export cargo and 96,148 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 11,450 3,196 14,646
B. Bulk Cargo 23,606 ---- 23,606
Ammonium Sulphate 2,368 ---- 2,368
Cement ---- 5,865 5,865
Wheat 5,290 ------ 5,290
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 53,434 ------ 53,434
APP/as
