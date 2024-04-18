Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2024 | 01:40 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

GSL ElizabethContainer Ship

Sea Fortune Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Nil

EXPECTED SAILING: date

M.T Sargodha 18-04-2024

Peace Victoria 18-04-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Hansa Oslo 18-04-2024 D/72000 Mogas

CAP Andreas 18-04-2024 D/L Container

KMTC Manila 18-04-2024 D/L Container

Zaraar Hanif 18-04-2024 D/21186 General Cargo

Meghna Venus 18-04-2024L/53900 Clinkers

M.T.Shalamar 18-04-2024D/72000 Crude Oil

UAFL Liberty 19-04-2024D/L Container

Wan Hai 625 19-04-2024D/L Container

Express Argentina 19-04-2024 D/L Container

Stephnie C 19-04-2024 D/L Container

Independent Spirit 19-04-2024 D/L Container

Asian Summit 19-04-2024 L/55000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 105,209 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 9,061 Metric Tons of export cargo and 96,148 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 11,450 3,196 14,646

B. Bulk Cargo 23,606 ---- 23,606

Ammonium Sulphate 2,368 ---- 2,368

Cement ---- 5,865 5,865

Wheat 5,290 ------ 5,290

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 53,434 ------ 53,434

APP/as

