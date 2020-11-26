UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Thu 26th November 2020 | 04:58 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Tommi RitscherContainer ship Carl SchulteContainer ship Hong Kong ExpressContainer ship Peace WorthTanker SHIPS SAILED: Princess Sama Oel Kedarnath Tong Young EXPECTED SAILING: Hong Kong Express26/11/20 RDO Fortune26/11/20 Emmakris LLL26/11/20 Mohar26/11/20 Wadi Feran26/11/20 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Cosco America26/11/20D/L Container IDC Diamond26/11/20L/55000 Clinkers Bhairavi27/11/20D/2200 Chem Winter Sun27/11/20L/6500 Ethanol DM Emerald27/11/20D/10000 Chem Greenwich Bridge27/11/20D/L Container Northern Discovery27/11/20D/L Container MSC Nicole27/11/20D/L Container Hyundai Privilege27/11/20D/L Container As Sicilia27/11/20D/L Container Vantage Wave27/11/20D/11075 Ammonium Sulphite CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 181,319 metric tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 81,677 metric tons of export cargo and 99,642 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 71,359 44,001 115,360 Bulk Cargo ---- ----- Clinkers ------ 27,852 27,852 Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) 4,003 4,003 Rock Phosphate 5,372 ------ 5,372 Wheat 12,723 ------ 12,723 Loose Bulk Cement ----- 9,824 9,824 Oil/Liquid Cargo 6,185 ----- 6,185

