UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says G7 Decision On Russian Oil Price Cap Will Destabilize Market, Calls It Absurd

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin Says G7 Decision on Russian Oil Price Cap Will Destabilize Market, Calls It Absurd

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The of idea of the G7 states to put a limit on the price of Russian oil is absurd and will result in energy markets' destabilization, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"You see how the energy markets are fevering now, they are in a fever mainly in Europe, these anti-Russian measures have led to a very, very deep crisis.

They led to a situation where the Europeans, and in many respects from the United States, are buying liquefied gas for big money, completely unjustified ... US companies are getting richer while European taxpayers are getting poorer. Let's see how the oil cases will develop if such absurd decisions are made," Peskov told reporters.

Russia is considering all options, there are alternative scenarios for the development of the situation, but the increase in prices for Russian gas will certainly lead to a significant destabilization of oil markets, the official added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe Oil Lead Price United States Money Gas Market All From

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global ..

UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global Clinical Practice Standards a ..

57 minutes ago
 Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more ..

Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more cities with newly retrofitted ..

60 minutes ago
 Nestlé Pakistan Donates Recycled Classroom Furnit ..

Nestlé Pakistan Donates Recycled Classroom Furniture

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues it's upward trajectory against US ..

Rupee continues it's upward trajectory against US dollar

2 hours ago
 IMF releases report on Pakistan

IMF releases report on Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Hamza arrives in Lahore after visiting London

Hamza arrives in Lahore after visiting London

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.