Kremlin Says G7 Decision on Russian Oil Price Cap Will Destabilize Market, Calls It Absurd

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The of idea of the G7 states to put a limit on the price of Russian oil is absurd and will result in energy markets' destabilization, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"You see how the energy markets are fevering now, they are in a fever mainly in Europe, these anti-Russian measures have led to a very, very deep crisis.

They led to a situation where the Europeans, and in many respects from the United States, are buying liquefied gas for big money, completely unjustified ... US companies are getting richer while European taxpayers are getting poorer. Let's see how the oil cases will develop if such absurd decisions are made," Peskov told reporters.

Russia is considering all options, there are alternative scenarios for the development of the situation, but the increase in prices for Russian gas will certainly lead to a significant destabilization of oil markets, the official added.