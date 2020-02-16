Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Punjab HEC to work jointly to fortify industry-academia linkages

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Saturday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collectively work towards promoting higher education, research, and fortifying industry-academia linkages

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ):Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Saturday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collectively work towards promoting higher education, research, and fortifying industry-academia linkages.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and PHEC Chairman Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions.

The MoU is aimed at facilitating each other in joint research projects, access to research facilities, sharing of academic data, publications, information sharing, student and academia exchange, exchange of experts and other programs within the applicable legal framework including government policies. The areas of mutual interest and concern will include promotion of Applied Research and ORIC (Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization) closer to industry. The PHEC would appoint a focal person at the LCCI standing committee on industry-academia linkages and other relevant committees.

Similarly, the LCCI representatives will be taken on board while formulating the policies by the Punjab HEC, while both will celebrate the Industry-Academia Linkage week every year in the first week of April to bridge the gap between industry and academia and develop the culture of research and innovation.

The LCCI and PHEC will organise conferences, seminars, visits jointly or individually. Both will identify the areas of mutual cooperation and share information on the opportunities, specifically in areas identified herein.

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, former Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal, Convener Standing Committee on Industry Academia Linkage, Umer Saleem, LCCI Executive Committee members Wasif Yousaf, Haji Asif Saher, Naseem Ul Ghani, Fiaz Haider, Zeeshan Sohail Malik were also present.