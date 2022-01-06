UrduPoint.com

LCCI, Alibaba, Nextbridge Organize Awareness Seminar For LCCI Members

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2022 | 11:02 PM

LCCI, Alibaba, Nextbridge organize awareness seminar for LCCI members

As a part of its strategy to help businesses to have the exciting journey into the world of e-commerce, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) organized an awareness seminar in collaboration with Alibaba and Nextbridge here at the LCCI on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :As a part of its strategy to help businesses to have the exciting journey into the world of e-commerce, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) organized an awareness seminar in collaboration with Alibaba and Nextbridge here at the LCCI on Thursday.

LCCI President Mian Nauman was the Chief Guest while, Vice President Haris Ateeq, Country Manager of Alibaba for Pakistan Songsong, Zohaib Ahmad from Nextbridge, LCCI EC Members Muhammad Nadeem Malik, Mardan Ali Zaidi, Muhammad Ali Afzal and experts from IT sector spoke on the occasion.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that Lahore Chamber is conducting effective seminars and workshops for the businesses to keep them up-to-date with the ongoing e-commerce trends and to provide them learning opportunities on e-commerce platforms.

He said that recent developments in the domain of Information Technology have made communication linkages much easy, fast and economical. He said that it has amazingly impacted on the lifestyle and the whole world has been transformed into global village. So is the case with business activities which are increasing across the borders in developed and developing countries through e-commerce.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that Alibaba Group has attained a unique status over the period of time as one of the most popular destinations for online shopping in the world's fastest growing e-commerce market.

He said that Mr. Songsong has good knowledge and experience to motivate businessmen to focus on e-commerce through the platform of Alibaba while running their businesses simultaneously in conventional ways.

The LCCI President said that through using e-commerce, members of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry will have the global exposure and can expand and manage their business wherever they are and they will be enable to do trade with a global client.

Vice President Haris Ateeq said that the members of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry should leverage Alibaba.com's platform to create new market prospects and to sell their products and services to businesses world-wide.

Country Manager of Alibaba for Pakistan Songsong said the future of e-commerce is very strong. "We are pleased to work with the LCCI and its members should use this proven e-commerce platform and avail the opportunity to trade with the world." It will also increase their exposure to the potential global customers, the opportunity to become part of a dynamic networking group, and to interact with companies that are already successfully trading on the Alibaba.com website.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Technology Business Global Village Mardan Chamber Muhammad Ali Market National University From Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

Congress Holds Moment of Silence to Honor US Capit ..

Congress Holds Moment of Silence to Honor US Capitol Defenders on January 6 Anni ..

1 minute ago
 Hazrat Fatima (AS) a role model for Muslim women: ..

Hazrat Fatima (AS) a role model for Muslim women: Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

1 minute ago
 One more tested Covid positive in Balchistan

One more tested Covid positive in Balchistan

1 minute ago
 'QAnon Shaman' Says 41-Month Sentence Not Fair, US ..

'QAnon Shaman' Says 41-Month Sentence Not Fair, US Court Made Example of Him - I ..

1 minute ago
 PTI announces Central Advisory Committee members

PTI announces Central Advisory Committee members

4 minutes ago
 Peace in Afghanistan prerequisite for stability of ..

Peace in Afghanistan prerequisite for stability of region: Sheikh Rashid

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.