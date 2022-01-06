LCCI, Alibaba, Nextbridge organize awareness seminar for LCCI members

As a part of its strategy to help businesses to have the exciting journey into the world of e-commerce, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) organized an awareness seminar in collaboration with Alibaba and Nextbridge here at the LCCI on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :As a part of its strategy to help businesses to have the exciting journey into the world of e-commerce, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) organized an awareness seminar in collaboration with Alibaba and Nextbridge here at the LCCI on Thursday.

LCCI President Mian Nauman was the Chief Guest while, Vice President Haris Ateeq, Country Manager of Alibaba for Pakistan Songsong, Zohaib Ahmad from Nextbridge, LCCI EC Members Muhammad Nadeem Malik, Mardan Ali Zaidi, Muhammad Ali Afzal and experts from IT sector spoke on the occasion.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that Lahore Chamber is conducting effective seminars and workshops for the businesses to keep them up-to-date with the ongoing e-commerce trends and to provide them learning opportunities on e-commerce platforms.

He said that recent developments in the domain of Information Technology have made communication linkages much easy, fast and economical. He said that it has amazingly impacted on the lifestyle and the whole world has been transformed into global village. So is the case with business activities which are increasing across the borders in developed and developing countries through e-commerce.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that Alibaba Group has attained a unique status over the period of time as one of the most popular destinations for online shopping in the world's fastest growing e-commerce market.

He said that Mr. Songsong has good knowledge and experience to motivate businessmen to focus on e-commerce through the platform of Alibaba while running their businesses simultaneously in conventional ways.

The LCCI President said that through using e-commerce, members of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry will have the global exposure and can expand and manage their business wherever they are and they will be enable to do trade with a global client.

Vice President Haris Ateeq said that the members of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry should leverage Alibaba.com's platform to create new market prospects and to sell their products and services to businesses world-wide.

Country Manager of Alibaba for Pakistan Songsong said the future of e-commerce is very strong. "We are pleased to work with the LCCI and its members should use this proven e-commerce platform and avail the opportunity to trade with the world." It will also increase their exposure to the potential global customers, the opportunity to become part of a dynamic networking group, and to interact with companies that are already successfully trading on the Alibaba.com website.