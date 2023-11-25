LCCI awards Best Performance Certificates to 150 Conveners

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar Saturday awarded Best Performance Certificates to the Conveners of 150 Standing Committees who played proactive and vibrant role for the cause of business and economic activities.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar highlighted the pivotal role played by the Standing Committees of the LCCI, serving as the intellectual hub through their invaluable economic feedback derived from extensive brainstorming sessions.

Addressing a certification distribution ceremony among Conveners of LCCI Standing Committees on Saturday, LCCI President Kashif Anwar emphasized the committees' function as a collective brain trust. These committees, through rigorous deliberations, contribute crucial economic insights that shape the chamber's stance on pertinent issues. The ceremony acknowledged the dedication and expertise of the Conveners and underscored their role in fostering informed decision-making within the LCCI.

The Conveners who received Best Performance Certificates include: Muhammad Haroon Arora Achivement Awards, Muhammad Rafique Agri Commodity Export, Syed Zulfiqar Hussain Anti-Drugs/Narcotics, Ms. Tanzila Yousaf Art & Culture, Raja Hassan Akhtar Association Of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), Wasif Yousaf Audio, Visual & Digital Signage, Waqar Ali Auto Accessories, Muhammad Farhan Auto Air Conditioning, Waseem Yousaf Auto Parts Manufacturing And Exports, Muhammad Muaz Qureshi automobile Vehicles Sale (New & Imported), Mian Zahid Bashir Automobile Vehicles Sale (Used), Muhammad Umer Awareness On Hong Kong Trade, Syed Salman Ali Banking Affairs, Ansar Saeed Butt Business, Tourism & Culture Exchange With USA, Zeeshan Zia Raja Business-Women Think Tank, Mian Majid Ali Afzal Central Asia Trade Facilitation, Rao Khurshid Ali Chemical Importers & Traders, Altaf Hussain Turab Code Of Corporate Governance, Mian Rehman Aziz Chan Cold Storages, Mian Tariq Javed Collaboration Between Lcci & Poc (Pakistan Overseas Community), Muhammad Haroon Commercial Importers, Ghulam Sarwar Malik Cottage Industry Liaison, Amir Ali CPEC, Khawaja Wasif Hameed Crockery Import, Mrs. Firdous Nisar Culture & Heritage, Muhammad Ali Afzal Customs And Valuation, Muhammad Nadeem Customs Intelligence, Syed Hasan Raza Dairy & Livestock, Shouban Akhtar Daroghawala Industrial Affairs, Sheikh Muhammad Ibrahim Delegation, M. Faisal Ishaq Butt Development Of Packaging Sector, Aurangzeb Aslam Digital Imaging, Sheikh Muhammad Ibrahim Diplomatic, Foreign Missions & Embassies Liaison, Tariq Suleman Discount Cards, Shah Hassan E-Commerce & It For Export Sector, Saad Farrukh Electric Vehicles, Muhammad Akram Embroidery Laces & Fashion Brands, Haji Mian Tariq Feroz Enchroachment (Abid Market And Allied Areas), Mujahid Maqsood Butt Enhancing Liaison Of Traders With Government Departments, Ms. Talat Hafeez Fashion & Clothing Exports, Dr. Arif Bilal Ferozepur Road Manufacturers & Exporters Affairs, Kashif Anwar Finance & Taxation, Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer Fmcg Sector, Muhammad Arshad Ch. food Stuff & Packaging, Kh. Waseem Yousaf Footwear, Muhammad Javed Bhatti Fresh Fruits And Vegetables, Saddam Akhtar Khan Fresh Fruits And Vegetables Export, Haji Muhammad Usman Arshad Fresh Fruits And Vegetables Import, Mian Faryad Ahmad Raza Furniture Import Affairs, Mian Aamir Yaqoob Garments & Clothing, Nabeel Mahmood Tariq Goods Transport, Mian Abdul Jabbar Anjum Hajj & Umera Affairs, Haji Munir Ahmed Ch. Hajj & Umrah, Ahmad Rashid Halal Foods Certification, Ms. Shamim Akhtar Health & Otc Products, Syed Umar Shahid Herbal & Spices, Hussnain Abbas Mirza Higher education Affairs, Ahsan Iqbal Waris Homeo Pharma & Health Care, Saleem Shakir Sajjan Human Rights (Christian Community), Ahmad Fraz Arshad Import Of Bearings, Azmat Javed Industrial Solutions, Dr. Shahid Raza Industry-Academia Linkage & Bio Technology, Sajjad Ahmad Naseer Information Technology And Open Source Software Promotion & Development, Muhammad Usman Integrated Marketing Communication, Allama Tahir Abbas Al-Asri Interfaith Harmony, Rao Khurshid Ali International Fairs, Exhibitions & Delegations, Mian Attiq Rehman Issues Of Carpet Industry, Hafiz Allahud Din Qadri Issues Of Importers & Exporters (General Items), Danish Malik Issues Of Industrial Bearing Import, Sheikh Tariq Mehmood Issues Of Poultry & Layer Industry, Muhammad Khubaib Issues Of travel Agents, Mian Jabbar Khalid It Awards, Abdul Basit Kala Bagh Dam, Nisar Chaudhry Lahore Restaurants Association, Muhammad Waseem Law & Order (Dharampura), Ch. Muhammad Rashid Law & Order (Model Town), Ch. Navid Ayoub Law & Order (Rehman Galian Brandreth Road), Rana Bashir Ahmad Lcci Liaison With Cooperative Housing Societies (Lahore Cantt), Muhammad Nadeem Lcci Liaison With Developers, Builders And Housing Schemes (Gulberg), Sheikh Amjad Manzoor Lcci Liaison With Developers, Builders And Housing Societies (Ferozpur Road Lahore), Faisal Abbas Lcci Liaison With Real Estate & Builders, (Dha Lahore), Zafar Mehmood Ch.

Lcci Purchase, Khamis Saeed Lcci Traffic Police Liaison, Muhammad Adnan Khalid Butt Lcn Printing & Publications, Haseeb Ullah Khan Legal Education, Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti Local Trade & Market Affairs (Anarkali Lahore), Umar Abdullah Manufacturing, Castings And Assemblers Concerns, Mian Abdul Hanan Meat Export, Dr. Mukhtar Hussain Chaudhry Medical Professional, Zeshan Khalil Membership, Sardar Azhar Sultan mobile Phone Accessories, Rizwan Ahmad Motorcycle Auto Parts Trade, Sheikh Umer Hussain Non-Woven Packaging, Tariq Mehmood Oems Auto Parts Manufacturers, Sheikh Abdul Sattar Packing Material & Auto Packing Machinery, Shahbaz Sidique Pak China Business Relation, Malik Nadeem Khan Pak Us Trade Enhancement, Eng. Siddiq-Ur-Rehman Rana Pak-China Knowledge Corridor, Syed Muhammad Saleem Shah Pak-Iraq Business Promotion, Javed Ijaz Pakistan Uzbekistan And Afghanistan Trade Promotion, Naveed Aslam Pakistan-Australia Business Promotion, Sheikh Khurram Aftab Pakistan-Cis Trade Relations, Syed Ali Raza Rizvi Pakistan-Iran Business Promotion, Khadim Hussain Pakistan-Italy Trade Promotion, Mian Shabbir Ahmad Pakistan-Maldives Business Relation, Jamshaid Akbar Bhatti Pakistan-Poland Trade Relations, Gohar Rehman Pakistan-Portugal Business Relations, Muhammad Tayyab Pakistan-Uk Business Promotion, Naseer Babar Hajvery Pakistan-Uk Business Relation, Haji Muhammad Asif Sahar Pakistan-Uk Trade, Khamis Saeed Paper Trade And Appma Affairs, Shahzad Ahmad Pharmaceutical Trade, Muhammad Ajaz Mushtaq Plastic & Rubber Auto Parts Manufacturing, Chaudhry Wajid Ali Plastic Industry & Trade, Muhammad Siddique Rehan Port And Shipping, Abdul Wadood Alvi Printing & Packaging, Noman Iftikhar Khawaja Professional Skills Development, Muhammad Yaseen Promotion Of Sewing Machinery Trade, Ahmad Mustafa Promotion Of Young Entrepreneurship, Haji Rasheed Ray Rachna Industrial Park, Muhammad Nawaz Real Estate Affairs (Dha Lahore), Javaid Akhtar Relationship Development In middle East, Dr. Tariq Mehmood Shareefzada Religious Affairs, Manzoor Hussain Jaffery Religious Tourism Affairs, Zafar Mehmood Ch. (Svp, Lcci) Research & Development, Prof. Dr. Amina Muazzam Restorative Mental Health And Wellness For Industry, Ms. Aamna Randhawa Saloon & Aesthetic, M. Shahid Noor Schools Education, Haji Muhammad Nazir Shalamar Hospital, Amreek Singh Singh Business Community Affairs, Sajid Hussain Small Business Harmonization, Shahid Khan Small Gems, Jewellery & Tools, Ashfaq Ahmad Small Traders Market Affairs (Liberty Market), Syeda Mujtaba Rozi Rizvi Student Liaison, Malik Azhar Ali Sundar Industrial Estate Affairs, Mazhar Iqbal Hyee Butt Sweets & Bakers Affairs, Rehmatullah Javed Technical Education & Skill Development, Muhammad Umair Technical Training Programs, Adeeb Iqbal Sheikh Textile & Apparel, Rana Muhammad Nadeem Abbas Textile Machinery Parts & Traders, Qamer Khalid Textile Traders & Parts, Syed Mukhtar Ali Tools & Hardware/Hvacr, Ghulam Mustafa Traders Welfare (Liberty Market), Moeen Irfan Training & Development, Ms. Sadia Yousaf Training And Counselling, Ikram Ul Haq Travel & Tourism, Muhammad Tahir Anjum Vision Of Iqbal, Ms. Aasia Saail Khan Women Business Development, Ms. Fareeha Younas Women Empowerment & Personal Development and Mrs. Eram Ambreen Women Entrepreneurs Trade Fairs.

Soon after formation, the Standing Committees were given the task of preparing sector specific research/market reports and compilation of data, LCCI President said and added that LCCI Standing Committees have been given to the brainy and experienced businessmen who have the abilities to draw a good revival plan for the national economy.

He said that all the suggestions and issues, raised by the Standing Committees, were immediately raised at all supreme forums including the Senate of Pakistan. He said that the business community always wanted to do something good for the country. He advised the Conveners of the Standing Committees to focus on the areas of growth through innovation, strategic economic reforms, brain-drain, water scarcity, power generation and hunt for new destinations for Pakistani goods. He said that all of the economic ideas from the standing committees would be developed as suggestions/reports and would be forwarded to the concerned government departments.

The LCCI president said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry was committed to play an instrumental and supportive role to eradicate the challenges being faced by the trade, industry and economy.

Kashif Anwar said that the export sector, foreign exchange reserves, high cost of doing business, tax-to-GDP ratio, growth of manufacturing sector and public sector entities (PSEs) need immediate attention.

He said that there was no second opinion about it, that if policies were formulated with the consultation of stakeholders, they were bound to yield results.