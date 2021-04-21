LCCI donates masks, sanitizers, temperature guns to police

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Wednesday donated face masks, sanitizers and temperature guns to the police department as part of its efforts to prevent coronavirus spread.

The donations were handed-over by LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah to Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar at the Lahore Chamber.

CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said that all segments of society would have to cooperate to control spread of deadly coronavirus. He said that this pandemic should not be taken easy. He said that social distancing must be ensured.

The CCPO took the LCCI on board on the implementation of preventative measures of the Federal as well as provincial government in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. He was of the view that implementation of SOP and safety measures were direly needed to deal with the situation.

He said that a driving testing center would be established at the LCCI soon. Early resolution to the issues of business community was one of the top priorities of the department. He said that committees would be constituted at market level while patrolling would be enhanced at the industrial areas.

The CCPO said that an Anti Land Grab Unit had been established at the CCPO office and anybody could contact in case of complaint.

The CCPO thanked the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for donation to the Punjab police Department.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, on the occasion ,said that the LCCI was active from the day one and making all out efforts to support the government against coronavirus, adding, the LCCI would continue to fulfill its corporate social responsibility.

He said that Covid-19 had already caused huge loss to the trade, industry and economy besides taking precious human lives, adding that all segments of society should play their due role to control spread of coronavirus.

CTO Syed Hammad Abid, LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Executive Committee Members Shahid Nazir, Zeshan Sohail Malik, Haji Muhammad Asif Sehar, Malik Riaz Iqbal, Mardan Ali Zaidi and former EC Member Muhammad Haroon Arora also spoke.