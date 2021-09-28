UrduPoint.com

LCCI Office-bearers Elected Unopposed

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Three main office-bearers -- Mian Nauman Kabir, Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Haris Attiq have been elected unopposed as president, senior vice president and vice president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) for the year 2021-22.

Members of the election commission scrutinised the nomination papers and found them complete and correct, an LCCI spokesman told the media here on Tuesday. He said that a formal announcement would be made at the Annual General Meeting, scheduled for Sept 30, while the new office-bearers would assume the charge on Oct 1, 2021.

All executive committee members have already been elected unopposed this year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Commission Of Pakistan Media Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) being observed ..

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) being observed with due solemnity

4 seconds ago
 Team NUST secures 2nd position at Formula Student ..

Team NUST secures 2nd position at Formula Student Russia ’21, first-ever podiu ..

45 minutes ago
 Cricket Associations Championship begins on Wednes ..

Cricket Associations Championship begins on Wednesday

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling C ..

Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling Challenge presented by DP World

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Dar ..

Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Darfur delegation

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues federal decree appointing Ham ..

UAE President issues federal decree appointing Hamed Khamis Al Kaabi as Director ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.