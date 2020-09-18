UrduPoint.com
Libyan Petroleum Facilities Guard Authorizes Oil Production, Export Starting Friday

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 07:12 PM

Libya's Petroleum Facilities Guard, which is under the leadership of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), issued a decree on Friday authorizing companies under the country's National Oil Corporation (NOC) to resume oil production and export activities starting o Friday

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Libya's Petroleum Facilities Guard, which is under the leadership of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), issued a decree on Friday authorizing companies under the country's National Oil Corporation (NOC) to resume oil production and export activities starting o Friday. n

Earlier in the day, Haftar said that Libya was resuming oil production and exports after a months-long suspension.

"Following instructions by the Libyan Arab Armed Forces' chief [Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar], petroleum companies affiliated with the National Oil Corporation are permitted to resume production and export from oilfields and ports as of September 18, 2020," the decree read.

Most of the country's oil fields and ports have been closed since January amid the ongoing armed confrontation between the LNA and the rival UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

In August, the head of the east-based parliament, Aguila Saleh, declared the resumption of oil production and shipping in the country, adding that all profits would be frozen in a special account until a political settlement between the LNA and the GNA is reached.

Later in the month, the first petroleum tankers loaded crude oil at the Brega port in eastern Libya for the first time since the LNA blocked oil exports. According to the NOC, the loss of the country's budget has amounted to $9.8 billion as a result of the suspension of oil output.

