Lithuania Boosting Security at Klaipeda LNG Terminal Amid Nord Stream Sabotage - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Lithuania is taking additional measures to ensure the safety of the Klaipeda liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal after the incidents on Nord Stream gas pipelines, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Thursday.

"Considerable attention is paid to the security of our LNG terminal. Additional decisions were taken recently to ensure its safety. If it turns out that this is not enough, without a doubt, we will pay even more attention to it," Nauseda said, as quoted by the Lithuanian news agency ELTA.

The president emphasized that the Klaipeda LNG terminal is a strategic site and the utmost attention should be paid to its security amid the events in the Baltic Sea.

On Monday, the Nord Stream AG pipeline operator told Sputnik that a dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

The incident occurred in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator said that a pressure drop had been registered on both strings of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had detected undersea explosions, with the consensus being that the incident was a result of sabotage.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office initiated proceedings on charges of international terrorism in connection with explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Russian Deputy Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said that an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council concerning sabotage was scheduled for 19:00 GMT on Friday.