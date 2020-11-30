UrduPoint.com
Local LPG Price Increases By Rs22.88 Per 11.8-kg Cylinder

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 08:56 PM

Local LPG price increases by Rs22.88 per 11.8-kg cylinder

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of December

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of December.

According to the notification, the authority increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs22.88 per cylinder of 11.8 kilogram.

After the revised price, the cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs1,553.22, which was available at Rs 1,530.34 during the month of November.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs 131,629.75 for the month of December.

The commodity sale price per MT was Rs 129,689.49 during the month of November.

The new price will be effective from December 1.

LPG Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Sale Price November December Gas Market From

