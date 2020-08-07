UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malta, Luxembourg Agree To Raise Tax On Dividends From Russia - Russian Finance Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 11:56 PM

Malta, Luxembourg Agree to Raise Tax on Dividends From Russia - Russian Finance Ministry

Malta and Luxembourg generally agreed to the changes in tax agreements proposed by Russia, specifically to raise the tax on interest and dividends coming from Russia to 15 percent, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Sazanov told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Malta and Luxembourg generally agreed to the changes in tax agreements proposed by Russia, specifically to raise the tax on interest and dividends coming from Russia to 15 percent, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Sazanov told reporters.

"With regard to Malta and Luxembourg, both countries generally agreed to the conditions proposed by the Russian side. Now there is no longer a need to denounce the agreement on the avoidance of double taxation with Malta," Sazanov said.

He added that negotiations with these countries would be promptly completed after the end of negotiations on a tax agreement with Cyprus.

In late March, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a tax of 15 percent on income in the form of dividends transferred to foreign accounts. This requires adjusting agreements with other countries to avoid double taxation. The president warned that Russia would unilaterally withdraw from such agreements with countries that would not accept its proposals.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Luxembourg Vladimir Putin Cyprus Malta March From Agreement

Recent Stories

President of World Council of Muslim Communities m ..

43 minutes ago

Indian plane from Dubai crash-lands at Calicut air ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

2 hours ago

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban Compares Migrants t ..

1 minute ago

Five blood molecules linked to severe Covid-19 out ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.