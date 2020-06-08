Mastercard brings Roster of Digital Priceless Experiences to Pakistani Consumers featuring Wasim Akram

Recently appointed Mastercard Global Brand Ambassador Wasim Akramand Rugby legend Bryan Habana, among others, create digital experiences to help fulfill people’s passions for Arts & Culture, Culinary, Music and Sports

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th June, 2020) From a question and answer session hosted by Rugby legend Bryan Habana with former legendary Pakistan National Cricket Team Captain Wasim Akramto intimate acoustic sessions with Camila Cabello, Mastercard is partnering with its global ambassadors to craft unique experiences for at-home enjoyment. Wasim Akram has recently joined the Mastercard family as its Global Brand Ambassador.

The company is taking its expertise in building physical events and bringing them online in a series of global Digital Priceless Experiences, at a time when connecting to our passions – like music, sports and culinary – is more important than ever.

The ‘Priceless Questions to Wasim Akram by Bryan Habana’is featured onPriceless.com.

“Our Priceless platform is renowned for its immersive experiences that give consumers an opportunity to engage with their passions,” said Magdy Hassan, general manager for Egypt and Pakistan, Mastercard. “While we have to adapt to being at home, Mastercard is proud to offer people the possibility to virtually travel and discover extraordinary moments from the comfort of their homes. We are honored to have Mastercard Global Brand Ambassador Wasim Akram share his thoughts with fans from around Pakistan and the world in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

In Pakistan, Mastercard has curated an exciting virtual experience with Wasim Akram and Bryan Habana exclusively for its cardholders.

“My question and answer session with Bryan Habana facilitated by Mastercard will prove to be a memorable and meaningful collaboration for both myself and my team during these challenging times. I’m honored to be part of the Mastercard Priceless Familyand thrilled to be connecting people to their passions from the safety and convenience of their own homes.” said Wasim Akram.

Priceless Questions to Wasim Akram by Bryan Habana

Mastercard cardholders sent through questions to South African rugby legend Bryan Habana, who will select a few to pose to Wasim Akram in a video interview.The interview will be streamed on social media and fans whose questions are chosen will be mentioned during the interview. Having one of the greatest Rugby Union players of all time ask a fans’ question to one of the greatest cricketers of all time is a Priceless experience in itself.

Several other Priceless surprises with Wasim Akram are in the pipeline and fans will have further opportunities to directly engage with him over the next few weeks.

Experiences span the globe and passion areas, all featured on Mastercard’s experiential lifestyle hub Priceless.com. People can enjoy intimate acoustic musical performances, private cooking lessons from celebrity chefs, training sessions with renowned fitness experts, behind-the-scenes tours of some of the world’s most famed destinations, and more.

Visitors can also access additional exclusive content from celebrities, experts and ambassadors on the site.

Visitors can travel the globe virtually to:

Arts & Culture: Visit Spain’s Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza and learn the intricate stories behind some of the museum's masterpieces; get a behind the scenes tour of some of the world’s most famed opera houses from Dubai to Sydney; or learn the basic fundamentals of circus arts from Cirque du Soleil performers in Canada.

Culinary: Learn how to throw the ultimate online party from Sommelier Belinda Chang; take virtual cooking lessons from Chef Graham Elliot and Chef JJ Johnson; turn pantry staples into a gourmet meal with Chef Bryan Voltaggio; take a virtual cooking class with Michelin-starred chefs from across Europe through JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs.

Music: Unwind during intimate, at-home acoustic sessions with GRAMMY Award® nominated singer/songwriter Camila Cabello shared never-before heard versions of her music, on May 27th.

Esports: Receive personalized video responses about recommended strategies and exclusive team insights from the reigning European League of Legends Champion, G2 Esports, and exclusive digital experiences to renowned LEC host Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere.

Sports: Up your game with golf tips from pros including Ian Poulter, Justin Rose and Annika Sorenstam; e-sail with New Zealand sailors Peter Burling and Blair Tuke and get baseball pointers from former MLB® pitchers David Cone and Tim Wakefield. If soccer is your game, get tips and lessons from players from across the globe including Canadian footballer Kadeisha Buchanan, Danish footballer Pernille Harder, Australian footballer Sam Kerr, Japanese footballer Saki Kumagai and French footballer Wendie Renard. Around the globe, future experiences will include those with Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram, Indian tennis legend Vijay Amritraj, New Zealand rugby legend Dan Carter, South African rugby legend Bryan Habana, Norwegian footballer Ada Hegerberg, Japanese rugby star Michael Leitch, tennis star and two-time Grand Slam™ winner Naomi Osaka and English footballer Alex Scott.

Some experiences are livestreamed and available to the general public while others are reserved for Mastercard cardholders and partners. Most are currently available free of charge during this time. Digital Priceless Experiences are also available to Mastercard partners through API solutions. For more information on Digital Priceless Experiences, including replays of previous events or to participate in an upcoming experience, visit Priceless.com.*