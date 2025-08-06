Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Arrangements For Repatriation Of Illegal Refugees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2025 | 11:30 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) In light of the directives of the provincial government, a meeting regarding the repatriation of illegal Afghan refugees was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Charsadda, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir.

The meeting reviewed arrangements made for the repatriation of Afghan refugees. Besides, District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda Waqas Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Charsadda, and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Charsadda, the representatives of NADRA and other relevant security agencies, also attended.

On this occasion, it was clarified to the participants of the meeting that all Proof of Registration (POR) and Afghan Citizenship (ACC) card holder refugees residing in the country have been declared illegal, after which the Government of Pakistan has decided to send such Afghan refugees back to their country.

The participants were told that all arrangements have been completed for the repatriation of such Afghan refugees residing in Charsadda, and in this regard, committees have been formed in the three tehsils of the district under the leadership of the concerned Assistant Commissioners.

These committees have been tasked to ensure the voluntary return of Afghan refugees in collaboration with their leaders in the first phase.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Dr. Azmatullah Wazir made it clear to all participants that all illegal Afghan refugees should be returned to their country with dignity in the presence of the police.

He made it clear that all Afghan refugees should be sent off with dignity and respect so that they take home good traditions and memories of hospitality.

