Minister Directs To Devise Strategy To Convert Agriculture Tubewells To Solar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday directed the Power Division and the Provincial Government of Balochistan to devise a comprehensive strategy for converting agricultural tubewells to solar energy, aiming to ensure cost-effective power supply to farmers in the province.
Chairing a high-level meeting, he discussed matters related to the conversion of electric agricultural tubewells to solar energy to provide cost-effective and uninterrupted power supply to farmers in Balochistan, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives .
The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh. Secretary Power Division along with senior Federal and provincial governments officials also attended the meeting.
Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal said that all resources were being utilized to ensure the timely completion of federal development projects, emphasizing that the well-being of the people of Balochistan was the government's top priority.
The minister reiterated the government's firm resolve to accelerate work on converting agricultural tubewells to solar energy to meet the power demand of the farming community in the province and facilitate sustainable agricultural development.
Addressing electricity theft and non-payment of bills, which lead to disruptions in power generation and transmission and are major causes of load shedding, he called for legal measures against those involved in electricity theft.
He also stressed the importance of launching an awareness campaign against electricity theft and ensuring timely payment of electricity bills.
Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti, addressing the meeting, said that the farming community in the province faced various problems, including inadequate electricity supply and load shedding, which negatively impact the agriculture sector.
To address the energy needs and ensure electricity supply in Balochistan, he emphasized the importance of adopting alternative sources, adding that solar energy harvesting and solar tubewells could improve the agriculture sector.
He said that the provincial government would take appropriate measures to curb electricity theft and ensure uninterrupted power supply to the farming community for the development of the agriculture sector in the province.
