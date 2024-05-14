Open Menu

Minister Directs To Devise Strategy To Convert Agriculture Tubewells To Solar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Minister directs to devise strategy to convert agriculture tubewells to solar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday directed the Power Division and the Provincial Government of Balochistan to devise a comprehensive strategy for converting agricultural tubewells to solar energy, aiming to ensure cost-effective power supply to farmers in the province.

Chairing a high-level meeting, he discussed matters related to the conversion of electric agricultural tubewells to solar energy to provide cost-effective and uninterrupted power supply to farmers in Balochistan, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives .

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh. Secretary Power Division along with senior Federal and provincial governments officials also attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal said that all resources were being utilized to ensure the timely completion of federal development projects, emphasizing that the well-being of the people of Balochistan was the government's top priority.

The minister reiterated the government's firm resolve to accelerate work on converting agricultural tubewells to solar energy to meet the power demand of the farming community in the province and facilitate sustainable agricultural development.

Addressing electricity theft and non-payment of bills, which lead to disruptions in power generation and transmission and are major causes of load shedding, he called for legal measures against those involved in electricity theft.

He also stressed the importance of launching an awareness campaign against electricity theft and ensuring timely payment of electricity bills.

Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti, addressing the meeting, said that the farming community in the province faced various problems, including inadequate electricity supply and load shedding, which negatively impact the agriculture sector.

To address the energy needs and ensure electricity supply in Balochistan, he emphasized the importance of adopting alternative sources, adding that solar energy harvesting and solar tubewells could improve the agriculture sector.

He said that the provincial government would take appropriate measures to curb electricity theft and ensure uninterrupted power supply to the farming community for the development of the agriculture sector in the province.

APP/imn

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Load Shedding Balochistan Electricity Ahsan Iqbal Agriculture Lead All Government Top

Recent Stories

Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first m ..

Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first marriage

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water ..

Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public

2 hours ago
 Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in th ..

Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match

2 hours ago
 SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Im ..

SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..

3 hours ago
 Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

4 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding coope ..

Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China

5 hours ago
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at F ..

Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘s ..

Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’

16 hours ago
 Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid ..

Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil

17 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business