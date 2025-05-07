Open Menu

Minister For Finance And Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Meets On UK's Minister Of State For South Asia

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 09:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday met with UK's Minister of State for South Asia Hamish Falconer and briefed him on Indian unprovoked and blatant attacks on civilian population in Pakistan.

During the meeting, the Finance Minister briefed Minister Falconer on India’s unprovoked and blatant attacks on civilian population in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir last night, which had resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians and injuring 46 including women and children.

He reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to defend its territorial sovereignty and respond to India’s aggression in a befitting manner, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The Finance Minister recalled that Pakistan had made multiple offers to India to join an impartial and independent investigation into the Pahalgam incident, including through the UK’s good offices. However, India had rebuffed Pakistan’s offer and committed wanton aggression against Pakistan.

The minister called on the international community to condemn India’s actions and underscored the importance of a just solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for lasting peace and stability in South Asia.

Minister Falconer expressed his condolences over the loss of civilian lives in the Indian attacks and hoped that tensions in South Asia would be defused through dialogue and engagement.

