UrduPoint.com

Minister Reviews Industrial Estates' Matters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2022 | 08:49 PM

Minister reviews industrial estates' matters

Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal here Monday chaired a meeting to review provision of infrastructural facilities, electricity and gas supply, prices of plots and other problems in industrial estates established by Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) and FIEDMC (Faisalabad).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal here Monday chaired a meeting to review provision of infrastructural facilities, electricity and gas supply, prices of plots and other problems in industrial estates established by Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) and FIEDMC (Faisalabad).

Punjab board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) Chairman Fazeel Asif, Secretary Industries and Commerce Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, CEO Jalal Hasan and concerned officers attended the meeting.

The Provincial Minister said that special economic zones are the engines of economic development, there would be no excuses regarding development work in industrial estates. It is no way that the completion of development work would take years.

He also said that the construction work on M-II Interchange should be started in the first week of September. He said that the traffic problems on Sunder Raiwind Road should be resolved on priority basis for the convenience of the industrialists. The system of industrial units set up in industrial estates should be computerized. He said that the applications for getting status of Enterprise should be disposed of within five days and the matters of Multan Industrial Estate should be resolved within a week. Installation of water treatment plants in colonized industrial estates and a solid business model for reuse of purified water should be evolved, he added.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that it is government's policy to increase employment opportunities by speeding up the process of industrialization.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Multan Faisalabad Raiwind Electricity Business Punjab Water Company Road Traffic Enterprise September Gas Commerce Government Employment

Recent Stories

Administrator Karachi inaugurates Azadi Cup footba ..

Administrator Karachi inaugurates Azadi Cup football tournament

1 minute ago
 SLA Chairman meets LUMHS VC to discuss ways for p ..

SLA Chairman meets LUMHS VC to discuss ways for promoting Sindhi language

1 minute ago
 Price of sugar remains stable during govt of Shehb ..

Price of sugar remains stable during govt of Shehbaz Sharif

1 minute ago
 Peace, order prevails in Malakand div, Swat: Saif

Peace, order prevails in Malakand div, Swat: Saif

1 minute ago
 Kenya vote results rejected by four top election o ..

Kenya vote results rejected by four top election officials

4 minutes ago
 Awareness campaigns for drug prevention to be made ..

Awareness campaigns for drug prevention to be made more effective: Bugti

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.