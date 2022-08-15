Minister reviews industrial estates' matters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal here Monday chaired a meeting to review provision of infrastructural facilities, electricity and gas supply, prices of plots and other problems in industrial estates established by Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) and FIEDMC (Faisalabad).

Punjab board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) Chairman Fazeel Asif, Secretary Industries and Commerce Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, CEO Jalal Hasan and concerned officers attended the meeting.

The Provincial Minister said that special economic zones are the engines of economic development, there would be no excuses regarding development work in industrial estates. It is no way that the completion of development work would take years.

He also said that the construction work on M-II Interchange should be started in the first week of September. He said that the traffic problems on Sunder Raiwind Road should be resolved on priority basis for the convenience of the industrialists. The system of industrial units set up in industrial estates should be computerized. He said that the applications for getting status of Enterprise should be disposed of within five days and the matters of Multan Industrial Estate should be resolved within a week. Installation of water treatment plants in colonized industrial estates and a solid business model for reuse of purified water should be evolved, he added.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that it is government's policy to increase employment opportunities by speeding up the process of industrialization.