Minister Reviews Progress On Ravi City, Business District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2022 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister of Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Aslam Iqbal here on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the progress on Ravi River Front Project and Lahore Central Business District Project (LCBDP).

LCBDP Chief Executive Officer and Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Imran Amin briefed the meeting about the project.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said the new Ravi city was the need of hour to deal with ever increasing population problems, and the central business district of Punjab had also a key position in the development of the province.

He said that for providing relief to the people and speedy economic development, these projects should be carried forward rapidly.

The Ravi city project would provide world-class residential, educational, medical and tourism facilities to the people, he added.

The provincial minister said the project would provide employment to two million people and resettlement of 4 to 8 million people. The new industrial zone on 3500 acres in Ravi city would create a new history in the development of country.

CEO Imran Amin said the CBDA and RUDA was advancing both the development projects of Punjab at a fast pace.

Secretary Housing Shakeel Ahmed, LCBDDA and RUDA COO Brig. (R) MansoorJanjua, Executive Directors Commercial Muhammad Umar and Kashif Qureshi andother officers concerned attended the meeting.

