Mobile Phone Imports Increase 50.75% In FY 2020-21

Fri 23rd July 2021 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Import of mobile phones has witnessed was an increase of 50.75 percent during the fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $ 2065.166 million during July-June (2020-21) as compared to the imports of US $ 1369.943 million during July-June (2019-20), showing growth of 50.75 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the import of mobile phones was decreased by 11.51 percent during the month of June 2021 as compared to the same period last year.

The import of mobiles into the country during June 2021 was recorded as US $ 204.676 million against the exports of US $ 231.302 million in June 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones was increased by 16.62 percent during June 2021, as compared to the imports of US $175.

501 million during May 2021, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandise exports from the country increased by 18.28 percent during the fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports of the country during July-June (2020-21) were recorded at US $ 25.304 billion against the exports of US $ 21.394 billion during July-June (2019-20), according to the latest PBS data.

The imports during the period under review was also increased by 26.60 percent by growing from US $ 44.553 billion to US $ 56.405 billion during the fiscal year (2020-21).

Based on the figures, the country trade deficit was increased by 34.29 percent during the period under review as compared to the corresponding period last year.

The trade deficit during the period was recorded as US $ 31.101 billion against the deficit of US $ 23.159 billion.

More Stories From Business

