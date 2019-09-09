Moldova to Get $10-15 Discount on Russian Gas Starting October 1 - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moldova will get a discount of $10-15 for Russian gas starting October 1, from the current $235 per 35,315 cubic meters, and possibly of $45-50 starting from January 1, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said Monday

"The [internal] tariff includes the gas price of $168 after last year's discount, while the real price is $235. The tariff was expected to increase by 45-50%. We agreed that the discount would be $10-15 since October 1, and the resulting mechanism will allow us to avoid raising gas tariffs this year. Next year, starting January one, the price may be $45-50 lower, while starting April 1, it may be $70 lower," the president said at a pres conference.