SAPM Chairs Meeting To Review Technological Advancements, Industrial Development
Published April 30, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting with the Technology Upgradation and Skill Development Company (TUSDEC), to review progress on a six-point agenda focused on technological advancements and industrial development.
During the meeting, TUSDEC presented its strategy for the Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Metal Recycling project in Gujranwala. The SAPM emphasized that metal recycling would play a crucial role in combating pollution in the country, said a news release.
TUSDEC will provide services for the separation of ferrous and non-ferrous metals, which is expected to improve environmental management.
The meeting discussed proposals for testing water quality without the use of bore wells, aimed at ensuring safer water sources for the country.
The meeting also covered discussions on smart manufacturing for agriculture, textile, and automotive parts sectors.
SAPM reaffirmed the necessity of implementing robotics technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in line with the Prime Minister's vision, stressing the importance of these innovations for the country's industrial progress.
The meeting also discussed proposals for setting up skill institutes in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, following the Prime Minister's vision to enhance local capabilities and provide employment opportunities.
Moreover, there were recommendations for establishing fish processing, packaging, and storage plants in both Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, which will boost the regional economy.
Haroon Akhtar emphasized that the establishment of modern slaughterhouses, meat processing, and cold chain facilities is crucial for the national economy.
Additionally, the development of processing and cold chain plants for meat exports was recognized as a significant step in expanding Pakistan’s meat industry.
Haroon Akhtar highlighted that these initiatives, in line with the Prime Minister's vision, would be beneficial for both the local industries and the public.
The meeting also included suggestions on empowering women in industrial sectors and increasing their participation in key economic activities.
Haroon Akhtar underscored that TUSDEC must deliver concrete results in the next meeting, stating, “I want results in the upcoming meeting.”
The meeting concluded with a call for further action and continuous follow-up on the proposed initiatives to achieve tangible outcomes.
